Someone stole a trailer full of Boy Scouts gear from an Ocean Springs church, cops say

Members of Boy Scout Troop 211 and their leaders thought their enclosed trailer was safe on church grounds.

The troop used the 6-by-9-foot trailer to store camping gear and many other items the scouts use for their adventures and learning experiences.





The trailer was stored at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church on Jackson Avenue near Calhoun Street. The scouts hold their weekly meetings at the church.

The trailer could have been gone a week before the scouts realized it was missing, Police Sgt. Terry Hines said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The crime is grand larceny because the loss involves more than $1,000, Hines said.

"To them, what they lost is irreplaceable," he said.

Police have given a description of the 2014-model trailer and its contents to Coast law enforcement agencies, he said.

To give a tip, call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy