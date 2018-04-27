Alexis Shoemake, 23, was arrested by Biloxi Police on Thursday, April 26, 2018, on a charge of possession of meth.
Alexis Shoemake, 23, was arrested by Biloxi Police on Thursday, April 26, 2018, on a charge of possession of meth. Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, April 26, 2018

By Sun Herald

April 27, 2018 09:20 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Thursday, April 26, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

