She was supposed to care for a quadriplegic but stole money instead, Ocean Springs cops say

Dusty Pauleen Duncan took more than $720 from a quadriplegic Ocean Springs resident, police say.
Duncan, 40, who's described as the victim's "caretaker," made four withdrawals over four months after taking the person's credit card and learning the PIN number, Ocean Springs Capt. William Jackson said.
Duncan was arrested April 18 by the Criminal Investigation Division on four counts of credit card fraud and one count of exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
She was held at the Jackson County jail in lieu of $90,000 total in bonds.
Comments