Woman took more than $20K from her elderly father in South Mississippi, officials say

A Taylorsville woman is accused of stealing more than $20,000 from her elderly father and Pearl River County resident, Attorney General Jim Hood said Thursday in a release.
Amanda Miller, 40, took the money over three years "for her own use," according to the indictment.
She surrendered to police last week following the indictment and was held in the Pearl River County jail on a felony charge of exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
If convicted, Miller faces up to 10 years in prison and restitution.
The case was investigated by John Mardis with the AG’s Vulnerable Persons Unit and will be prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Stanley Alexander with the Public Integrity Division.
