She went on an arson spree trying to burn down Poplarville buildings, police say

Shelby Leighann Nowell kept emergency responders busy Tuesday night as officials say she set two businesses, a home and a city vehicle on fire in a matter of hours.
A passerby saw flames jutting from the back of a barber shop off of Main Street in downtown Poplarville around 10 p.m. and called the fire department.
"The people who saw it were trying to extinguish the fire, but during that time there was a report of another fire at another business," Poplarville Police Chief Butch Raby said. "It ended up being a garbage can next to the building."
Within the same 30 minute time span of battling fires at the barber shop and a tobacco shop, Raby said, emergency personnel were also called to extinguish a fire at a residence only blocks away. The next morning authorities learned a Pearl River County truck at the courthouse had also been torched, he said.
During the investigation, police noticed there was a break-in at one of the businesses and used surveillance video to identify Nowell.
The 25-year-old Poplarville resident mostly used a lighter "and whatever articles were right there," to set the fires, Raby said.
"Thank goodness nothing burned down," he added. "There was just some minor damage."
Nowell was arrested Wednesday on four counts of arson and a burglary charge stemming from the break-in. She's being held at the Pearl River County jail in lieu of a $40,000 bond.
Raby said other charges are possible as the investigation continues.
Comments