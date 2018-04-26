Melissa Wiggins, 30, was arrested by Gulfport Police on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, on a charge of possession with intent to distribute meth.
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Wednesday, April 25, 2018

By Sun Herald

April 26, 2018 10:40 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

