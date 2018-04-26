She was sexually assaulted at a Biloxi casino last year. A man is now in custody.

A 49-year-old Daphne, Alabama, man has turned himself in on a charge alleging he sexually assaulted a woman at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino.
The man was sought on a warrant from a June 17, 2017, complaint in which a woman he knows reported he had sexually assaulted her in a hotel room, Police Maj. Christopher De Back said.
The woman filed a complaint with police and named him as her assailant, De Back said. A sexual assault examination was done at a hospital, he said.
The man turned himself in Thursday at the Biloxi Police Department on a charge of sexual battery.
Judge Albert Fountain set a $50,000 bond when he signed the arrest warrant.
The Sun Herald does not identify suspects in sex crime cases unless they are arrested on more than one charge, have been indicted or are in a position of trust, such as a teacher, a coach or a doctor.
