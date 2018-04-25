A Harrison County deputy was videoed shoving an inmate. The investigation should end soon.

A Harrison County sheriff's deputy caught on video as he pushed an inmate into a transport van has been placed on administrative leave, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson told the Sun Herald.
Peterson said Wednesday that the deputy, whose name is not being released, will remain on leave while the Sheriff's Department investigates the incident. He expects the investigation to be finished this week.
Peachrich Pouerie McLemore of Gulfport was with her children Monday at the Gulfport courthouse when she saw the same deputy slam the inmate's head against the transport van.
She then told one of her three sons to start filming and he captured the inmate being loaded into the van.
