He's wanted for questioning after body found in Gulfport neighborhood, Pass police say

Pass Christian police need the public's help finding a man wanted for questioning in a murder case and suspected in an aggravated assault.
Cornell Smith is wanted for questioning in the Feb. 1 killing of Kenneth Charlot.
"It is believed that he may have significant and notable information about the crime," Pass Christian Police Chief Timothy Hendricks said.
Charlot's body was found in the area of 30th Avenue and 23rd Street in Gulfport on Feb. 2 after the 60-year-old was reported missing the night before. According to previous reports, Charlot's family reported him missing after they noticed his home on Seal Avenue "did not look right."
In addition, Smith is accused of physically assaulting someone Feb. 11 on Seal Avenue "to the extent that the victim was hospitalized with substantial head and and facial injuries," Hendricks said.
Hendricks said Smith is about 5-foot-10 and 200-215 pounds.
Smith was previously arrested Nov. 21 on charges of armed robbery and burglary from a 2016 home invasion. He was released from jail the next day on bonds totaling $200,000.
In that case, Hendricks said Smith turned himself in after about 18 months.
“Cornell Smith knew we were looking for him,” Hendricks said in November. “For the first several months, we were beating the bushes, going to a lot of family members’ homes and at residences where we knew he hanged out.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or the Pass Christian Police Department main line at 228-452-3301. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward if the information given leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment of a felony offender.
Sun Herald reporter Robin Fitzgerald contributed to this report.
