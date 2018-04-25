Biloxi police have been looking for her for 3 years. She was hiding in plain sight.

A woman accused of stabbing a man in the back at a Biloxi apartment complex stayed under police radar for nearly three years.
Starlena Machelle Woodard had been sought on an arrest warrant since the man was wounded Oct. 25, 2015. The man was 40 at the time and he and Woodard had been involved in a relationship when they had an argument that turned violent, Biloxi Police Maj. Christopher De Back said.
The stabbing occurred at an apartment in the 200 block of Stennis Drive, a neighborhood off Pass Road and near Big Lake Road, De Back said. What the couple reportedly argued over wasn't clear.
The man received medical treatment but police were unable to find Woodard — until Tuesday. They arrested her a little more than a mile from where the stabbing occurred.
De Back said police found her in Gulfport on Grand Lido, a street off Pass Road and just west of the DeBuys Road intersection. DeBuys is the city limit line between Biloxi and Gulfport.
Woodard faces a charge of aggravated domestic assault.
She was booked at the Harrison County jail and released on a $25,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Bruce Strong.
It's not the first time Woodard has been accused of assault, the jail docket shows. She served time in jail in 2014 for convictions on domestic assault and contempt of court from charges filed in 2013.
Woodward also was fined on a contempt conviction from 2012.
