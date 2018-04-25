Justin Allen Long, 37, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, on a charge of burglary of a shed and for a court appearance on a charge of burglary of a shed while serving time for a conviction on uttering forgery.
Justin Allen Long, 37, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, on a charge of burglary of a shed and for a court appearance on a charge of burglary of a shed while serving time for a conviction on uttering forgery. Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Justin Allen Long, 37, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, on a charge of burglary of a shed and for a court appearance on a charge of burglary of a shed while serving time for a conviction on uttering forgery. Harrison County Adult Detention Center

Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Tuesday, April 24, 2018

By Sun Herald

April 25, 2018 10:00 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Nicole L. CvetnicMcClatchy

  Comments  