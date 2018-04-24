Allijerus Dontayle Parker, 23, was arrested by the Hancock County Sheriff's Department on Monday, April 23, 2018, on a charge of possession of a weapon by a felon, a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana and a hold for another agency.
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Monday, April 23, 2018

Sun Herald

April 24, 2018 10:11 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Monday, April 23, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

