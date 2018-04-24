Boozing, napping burglar tells Ocean Springs cops he was under the influence at the time

The man filmed by security cameras as he drank booze and took a nap during a restaurant break-in has been arrested and has confessed, police said.
Ocean Springs resident Aaron T. Smith, 26, left evidence at The Hideaway restaurant and lounge that police used to identify him, Detective Capt. William Jackson said Tuesday. The restaurant is on Government Street.
Surveillance video and evidence show Smith broke a window to get into the restaurant about 3:56 a.m. Sunday, Jackson said. He is accused of drinking beer and wine, but he ate no food. The restaurant reported the burglary at 10:29 a.m., Jackson said.
It’s unclear how long Smith reportedly was in the restaurant. Jackson said an in-depth review of surveillance footage will be done.
Police went to his apartment on Cumberland Road and as soon as he answered the door, they saw the same tattoos on the same body parts as the suspect filmed by security cameras, he said.
Smith “gave a full confession,” Jackson said. “He said he did it because he was under the influence of intoxicating beverages.”
Police took Smith into custody on a commercial burglary charge. He was being held in the Ocean Springs City Jail on a $30,000 bond.
