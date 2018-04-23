Someone shot at a moving vehicle and hit a young woman, Gulfport police say

Gulfport police are searching for a suspect after someone fired into a moving vehicle Monday afternoon.
An 18-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds to her legs showed up at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport about 3 p.m., Gulfport Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said in a press release.
He said the girl was shot while traveling in a vehicle in the area of 50th Avenue and Pacific Street. He said the suspect fired several rounds at the vehicle and then fled.
The girl was taken directly to the hospital. Her wounds are believed to be non-life threatening, Fulks said.
This investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
If anyone has information regarding this incident contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at mscoastcrimestoppers.com or by telephone at 1-877-787-5898.
Comments