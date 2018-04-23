A Pascagoula apartment manager wrote receipts, but cops say thousands never hit the bank

A former Pascagoula apartment complex manager was arrested last week after police say he pocketed thousands from tenants over multiple years.
Pascagoula Police Capt. Doug Adams said Shiloh Demetrius Baird, 42, was arrested Thursday on an embezzlement charge.
Over the course of three years, Baird received cash from tenants of Bay Tower Apartment Homes and gave them receipts in return for their rent but never actually deposited the money, Adams said.
He said over the course of three years, Baird pocketed about $16,000 from "multiple" tenants.
Adams said the money was discovered missing after Baird was replaced as manager.
Baird was held at the Jackson County jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond.
Adams said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Pascagoula Police Department at 228–762-2211 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
