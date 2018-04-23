A driver aimed a gun at him, a motorist told 911. Cops sprang into action.

A motorist called for help Sunday, reporting a man on Interstate 10 had pointed a gun at him and fired two shots in the air, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
Officers from several agencies worked together to stop the other driver, who was impaired by a substance other than alcohol, Ezell said.
Deputies and other officers intercepted the driver near Exit 57, the exit to Vancleave, Gautier and east Ocean Springs.
A motorist had reported the driver of a gray Lexus was firing shots, Ezell said. Officers arrested the driver, identified as 30-year-old David Joseph Achenbach.
They also recovered a handgun, a Springfield XS-40, from the car, Ezell said.
Archenbach was being held at the Jackson County jail on charges including DUI other substance, possession of marijuana, and exhibiting and discharging a firearm. He also was ticketed for reckless driving and disorderly conduct.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol and Gautier and Pascagoula police departments assisted in the arrest.
Archenbach was being held with no bond pending a court hearing.
"I would like to commend all officers that worked together, bringing a dangerous situation to an end without any injuries to the citizens traveling through Jackson County," Ezell said.
Robin Fitzgerald
