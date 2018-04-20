Rufus Anthony Barnes
Man fired shots into Gulfport home after fight, police say

By Patrick Ochs

April 20, 2018 02:03 PM

An argument escalated to the point that a man shot into a Gulfport residence earlier this month, police say.

Rufus Anthony Barnes, 54, of Gulfport, turned himself into police Wednesday and was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.

Gulfport Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said the argument happened on April 10 in the 3700 block of Harrison Drive. Police responded to a call about a shooting at 2:47 p.m.

Witnesses told the police a man shot at the home while it was occupied and caused damage to the inside and outside of the home. It's unclear just how much damage was done, Fulks said, but no one was injured.

He said the fight was the result of an ongoing dispute between known acquaintances but did not elaborate on what the argument was about.

Fulks said police conducted an investigation, which led to a warrant being issued.

Barnes was held at the Harrison County jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.

