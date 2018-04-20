Edward Lionel Gilman
Gulfport man arrested on 2 charges after police investigate molestation of child

By Robin Fitzgerald

April 20, 2018 01:39 PM

A Gulfport man under investigation in a child molestation complaint was found with pornographic images of sexually explicit acts with a child, police said.

Patrol officers had responded to a complaint of molestation on March 28, which is when a police detective began investigating, Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said.

Police arrested Edward Lionel Gilman, 30, on Thursday. He faces charges of touching a child for lustful purposes and possession of child pornography.

The victim is a child he knows, Fulks said.

Fulks declined to give the child's sex and age.

Gilman was booked at the Harrison County jail on bonds that total $150,000.

Judge Brandon Ladner set bond on the touching charge at $100,000.

Judge Melvin Ray later set a $50,000 bond on the child porn charge.

