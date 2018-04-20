Javon Jamil Byrd, 23, was arrested by Gulfport Police on Thursday, April 19, 2018, on a hold for the U.S. Marshals Service on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm and two misdemeanor counts of contempt of court.
South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, April 19, 2018

By Sun Herald

April 20, 2018 11:37 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Thursday, April 19, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

