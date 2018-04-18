How a hunting camera and Facebook helped Harrison County cops nab an alleged burglar

A Facebook post led to an alleged burglar returning stolen tools and a trailer but the "low life" still ended up in jail.
On April 9, a Facebook post was made in a community group, addressed to "the low life" that took a trailer and tools from a Saucier residence.
Accompanied with surveillance photos, the victim's daughter gave the burglar a 24-hour ultimatum: Return the items or face consequences.
Most of the items reappeared at the victim's home the next day. But thanks to hunting cameras set up on the property, along with the social media post, investigators identified Charles David Harris, 48, of Saucier, as the alleged burglar, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
He said Harris had loaded power tools, mechanical tools and televisions onto the victim's trailer and then took the trailer.
Harris was arrested Wednesday on charges of burglary of a residence and burglary of a shop. He's held at the Harrison County jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner.
