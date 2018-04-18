Kacey Shae Roggendorff
Kacey Shae Roggendorff Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Kacey Shae Roggendorff Harrison County Adult Detention Center

Crime

Gulfport Raising Cane's manager arrested after bank deposits disappear, cops say

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

April 18, 2018 03:44 PM

Gulfport

A store manager at Raising Cane's restaurant faces an embezzlement charge after bank deposits never made it to the bank.

A trail of evidence pointed to Kacey Shae Roggendorff as the manager who last had the money, Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said.

The fried chicken restaurant near Crossroads Boulevard had called police on April 13 to report the thefts, Fulks said.

Investigators determined deposits valued at more than $1,000 went missing more than once between late March and early April, he said.

Police arrested Roggendorff on Tuesday and booked her at the Harrison County jail.

Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner set Roggendorff's bond at $2,500 when she signed the arrest warrant.

Roggendorff posted bail later Tuesday.

Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

  Comments  