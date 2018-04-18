Gulfport Raising Cane's manager arrested after bank deposits disappear, cops say

A store manager at Raising Cane's restaurant faces an embezzlement charge after bank deposits never made it to the bank.
A trail of evidence pointed to Kacey Shae Roggendorff as the manager who last had the money, Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said.
The fried chicken restaurant near Crossroads Boulevard had called police on April 13 to report the thefts, Fulks said.
Investigators determined deposits valued at more than $1,000 went missing more than once between late March and early April, he said.
Police arrested Roggendorff on Tuesday and booked her at the Harrison County jail.
Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner set Roggendorff's bond at $2,500 when she signed the arrest warrant.
Roggendorff posted bail later Tuesday.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments