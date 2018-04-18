Desire Louise Martinez, 34, was arrested by Pass Christian Police on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, on two counts of credit card fraud, a misdemeanor charge of simple domestic assault and was surrendered by a bonding company on a charge of simple assault on a health care worker.
Desire Louise Martinez, 34, was arrested by Pass Christian Police on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, on two counts of credit card fraud, a misdemeanor charge of simple domestic assault and was surrendered by a bonding company on a charge of simple assault on a health care worker. Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Desire Louise Martinez, 34, was arrested by Pass Christian Police on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, on two counts of credit card fraud, a misdemeanor charge of simple domestic assault and was surrendered by a bonding company on a charge of simple assault on a health care worker. Harrison County Adult Detention Center

Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Tuesday, April 17, 2018

By Sun Herald

April 18, 2018 11:24 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Nicole L. CvetnicMcClatchy

  Comments  