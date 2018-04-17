Cheryl Bryana Osborn, 28, was arrested by Long Beach Police on Monday, April 16, 2018, on an order to appear in court on a controlled substance charge and a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court/failure to appear.
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Monday, April 16, 2018

By Sun Herald

April 17, 2018 09:43 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Monday, April 16, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

