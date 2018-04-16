She was passed out in a Subway parking lot with a crying baby in the back seat, cops say

An Ocean Springs woman is in custody after she was found passed out in her vehicle with her 18-month-old child in the back seat, Jackson County deputies say.
Deputies received a call from a Subway employee about 5 p.m. Sunday saying a woman was asleep in the store's Vancleave parking lot with her child crying in the backseat, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
He said Elizabeth Michelle Tuesta, 34, was arrested on charges of child endangerment, contempt of court related to unpaid fines and simple possession of Xanax.
Ezell said it's unclear why Tuesta was passed out.
He said Tuesta's child was taken into custody by Child Protection Services.
He said Tuesta already pleaded guilty to simple possession and was sentenced to two months probation. She was also sentenced to 58 days in jail for the contempt of court charge. She has not been before a judge on the child endangerment charge.
