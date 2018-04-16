Here's why a woman said she stole more than $250,000 from a cancer nonprofit on the Coast

A woman who wrote checks to herself from a nonprofit bank account said in court Monday that she had a gambling problem.
Melinda Rosetti-Spence, 53, pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to embezzling $266,598.96 from the Pink Heart Funds, which gives wigs and prothesis to cancer patients.
Circuit Judge Lisa Dodson accepted her tearful plea, in which Rosetti admitted stealing checks and writing checks to herself from March 2015 to July 2016.
"I had a gambling problem, and I spent it on bills," Rosetti told the judge.
The missing money was found after founder JoAn Nicely was told by a bank teller that the account had been wiped out.
But Assistant District Attorney Jason Josef said she had gambling and alcohol problems and gambled the money away.
"She had nothing left," he said.
Rosetti remains free on bond pending sentencing on July 2, 2018. Rosetti and her attorney said she can pay a little more than $8,000 toward restitution.
Pink Heart Funds founder Nicely thanked the more than two dozen people who were in court to show their support for her and the fund.
"This is a big relief. I want to thank all of you who showed up," she said.
