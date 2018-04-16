Man hid his face in armed robbery of Dollar General Store, Ocean Springs police say

SHARE COPY LINK Ocean Springs Police are looking for a suspect in the Monday morning armed robbery of a Dollar General Store on Bienville Boulevard. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 228-875-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. Courtesy Ocean Springs police

Ocean Springs Police are looking for a suspect in the Monday morning armed robbery of a Dollar General Store on Bienville Boulevard. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 228-875-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. Courtesy Ocean Springs police