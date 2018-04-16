Ocean Springs Police are looking for a suspect in the Monday morning armed robbery of a Dollar General Store on Bienville Boulevard. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 228-875-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. Courtesy Ocean Springs police
Crime

Man hid his face in armed robbery of Dollar General Store, Ocean Springs police say

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

April 16, 2018 10:20 AM

Ocean Springs

An armed man who robbed the Dollar General store at 4401 Bienville Boulevard ran northwest toward Gibson Road after the holdup Monday morning, police said.

The suspect concealed his face and used a silver gun, maybe an automatic, and demanded a clerk give him money from the cash register between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., Police Capt. William Jackson said. How the man concealed his face wasn't immediately clear.

He stood over her behind the cash register to take the money as the clerk crouched on the floor as he left, the video shows.

The store on Bienville, also known as U.S. 90, is just east of Gibson Road.

The suspect wore gloves, a dark hoodie and dark jeans, Jackson said.

Police are asking the public's help to identify him.

To give a tip, call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

