Man hid his face in armed robbery of Dollar General Store, Ocean Springs police say

An armed man who robbed the Dollar General store at 4401 Bienville Boulevard ran northwest toward Gibson Road after the holdup Monday morning, police said.
The suspect concealed his face and used a silver gun, maybe an automatic, and demanded a clerk give him money from the cash register between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., Police Capt. William Jackson said. How the man concealed his face wasn't immediately clear.
He stood over her behind the cash register to take the money as the clerk crouched on the floor as he left, the video shows.
The store on Bienville, also known as U.S. 90, is just east of Gibson Road.
The suspect wore gloves, a dark hoodie and dark jeans, Jackson said.
Police are asking the public's help to identify him.
To give a tip, call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
