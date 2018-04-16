Gaylia Antrese Mills, 49, was arrested by Gulfport Police on Sunday, April 15, 2018, on a hold for MDOC on a probation warrant on a drug possession conviction.
Gaylia Antrese Mills, 49, was arrested by Gulfport Police on Sunday, April 15, 2018, on a hold for MDOC on a probation warrant on a drug possession conviction. Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Sunday, April 15, 2018

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

April 16, 2018 10:30 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Sunday, April 15, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

