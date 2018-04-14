Tara Elizabeth Purvis, 30, was arrested April 13, 2018, by Harrison County Sheriff's deputies on a charge of grand larceny and a charge of taking a motor vehicle.
Tara Elizabeth Purvis, 30, was arrested April 13, 2018, by Harrison County Sheriff's deputies on a charge of grand larceny and a charge of taking a motor vehicle. Harrison County Adult Detention Center
South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Friday, April 13, 2018

By Sun Herald

April 14, 2018 10:06 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Friday, April 13, 2018, by Coast law enforcement officials.

The charges listed were those shown on the county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

