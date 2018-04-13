Brutal details in alleged rape, kidnapping of Mississippi student released by victim's mom

Oxford police are investigating an alleged kidnapping and rape of an Ole Miss student that occurred earlier in the week.
The victim filed a report Tuesday and was able to provide investigators with her alleged attacker's name, the police department tweeted Thursday evening.
Dustin McGee, 20, of Brandon, was arrested Wednesday on charges of kidnapping and rape. His bond was set at $20,000.
McGee had been released from jail on bail by Friday afternoon.
The victim's mother detailed her daughter's account of the alleged attack to the Clarion Ledger's Harold Gater and Therese Apel. She was not identified in the story to protect her daughter's identity.
The mother told the Clarion Ledger her daughter was leaving a party at the same time as McGee and he offered to share an Uber, but they were both dropped off at his house. The Clarion-Ledger reported the woman was unfamiliar with streets in Oxford.
That's when the alleged attack occurred.
"Once they got inside his home, the victim's mother said McGee allegedly locked her daughter inside and beat, bit, and raped her," the Clarion Ledger reported.
The mother said after McGee finally "passed out" after about an hour, her daughter escaped and hid behind a car and called another Uber. She said her daughter went to the doctor the next morning.
The victim's mother told the Clarion Ledger she's upset at McGee's bond amount, saying it was far too low.
'We will listen'
The Oxford Police Department tweeted Thursday that it has had other people reach out regarding past encounters with McGee.
"If you have information please reach out to us," the tweet said. "We will listen."
Anyone with more information on the alleged attack is asked to call OPD at 662-232-2400.
