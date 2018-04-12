Crime

Lucedale man faces nine charges in sexual assault of a child

By Robin Fitzgerald

April 12, 2018 11:11 AM

George County

A Lucedale man is accused of molesting a child under the age of 14 multiple times, according to George County Sheriff Keith Havard.

Deputies arrested Jefferson Lee Jordan, 41, Wednesday on a total of nine counts. He faces three counts of sexual battery of a child under the age of 14 and six counts of touching a child for lustful purposes. The latter is the state's charge for an act of child molestation.

He is being held at the George County Regional Correctional Facility under $600,000 bond.

Justice Court Judge Jessie Underwood set the bonds Wednesday, Havard said.

The investigation continues, and investigators want to hear from anyone who has any information, Havard said.

To give a tip, call the George County Sheriff's Office at 601-967-4811.

