Man pulls a gun during road rage incident, caller tells Biloxi police

A man with a gun frightened a female driver in a road rage incident, but police are leaving it up to the victim to file a complaint.
The incident that drew police to a store parking lot Thursday on Pass Road has not led to an arrest.
Police cannot make an arrest on misdemeanor charges for alleged crimes they don't witness, unless it involves domestic assault, Police Major Christopher De Back said.
"It was an elderly man and he did have a gun," De Back said. "He was upset at a situation on the road."
The man reportedly was in legal possession of the gun.
The road rage was reported about 9:30 a.m. outside Hobby Lobby on Pass Road at Eisenhower Drive.
Police talked to the man and released him, and let the victim know it is up to her to file a complaint if she wants the man arrested, De Back said.
He released no details on what the man was upset about.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
