Bay St. Louis man accused of sex crime in a case involving a child

A 47-year-old man faces a sexual battery charge following a police investigation.
Bay St. Louis Police arrested him on Tuesday and took him to the Hancock County jail.
The victim is under the age of 18, Police Chief Gary Ponthieux said. It occurred in the city but was not a random crime, he said.
Ponthieux declined to release details, saying the investigation continues.
The man was being held on a $50,000 bond set by Judge Tommy Carver.
The Sun Herald does not identify suspects in sex-crime cases unless they have been arrested on more than one felony count or charge, have been indicted, or are in a position of trust, such as a teacher or a coach.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
