Man was sought in a 'drug deal gone bad' in St. Martin. He's been arrested in Biloxi.

A man sought in a shooting during a "drug deal gone bad" in St. Martin has been taken into custody in Biloxi, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
Johnny Lee Levy, 29, was wanted after a shooting Sunday in a store parking lot seriously wounded a man.
Deputies on Monday night received a tip that Levy was outside his house in the 16000 block of Abeline Street in Biloxi, Ezell said.
He was taken into custody and held on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Levy is held without bond pending a court hearing Tuesday in Jackson County Court.
A 15-year-old who reportedly was with Levy during the drug deal and shooting faces a charge of transfer of a controlled substance. Ezell said the juvenile was turned over to Jackson County Youth Court.
It's unclear if the teen will be charged as an adult.
Kevin Ott, 19, was wounded in the shooting on Sunday afternoon. He was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital and was airlifted to a New Orleans hospital, Ezell said.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments