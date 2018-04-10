South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Monday, April 9, 2018

Marshaun Darkeith Howard, 40, was arrested by Long Beach Police on Monday, April 9, 2018, on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender and a misdemeanor charge of simple assault by fear.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Justin Atrvious Evans, 28, was arrested Monday, April 9, 2018, by Gulfport Police on three counts of aggravated domestic assault, by MDOC on a parole warrant on a burglary conviction and by Biloxi Police on a felony eluding charge. Biloxi Police also arrested him on misdemeanor charges of failure to yield, no driver's license, careless driving, running two red lights, stalking and speeding.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Johnny Lee Levy, 29, was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on Monday, April 9, 2018, on a charge of aggravated assault.
Jackson County Adult Detention Center
Jill Diane Scarff, 65, was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on Monday, April 9, 2018, on a charge of hindering prosecution.
Jackson County Adult Detention Center
James Randell Smith, 31, was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on Monday, April 9, 2018, after conviction on a charge of burglary of an occupied dwelling.
Jackson County Adult Detention Center
Jami Rae Loper, 39, was arrested by MDOC on Monday, April 9, 2018, on a probation warrant on a cocaine possession conviction.
Jackson County Adult Detention Center
James G. Ward, 24, was arrested April 9, 2018, by Moss Point Police on a capital murder charge.
Jackson County Adult Detention Center
Harry Lee Watkins, 56, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Monday, April 9, 2018, on an order to appear in court on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Brandon Wendell Griffin, 33, was arrested by MDOC on Monday, April 9, 2018, on a probation warrant while on supervision for fleeing law enforcement.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Alonzo Edward Simmons, 30, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Monday, April 9, 2018, on convictions on aggravated assault and possession of cocaine.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
