Man wanted in connection to fatal Moss Point shooting turns himself in

Moss Point Police said Monday that James Gerland Ward turned himself into authorities on a capital murder charge.
Police Chief Brandon Ashley said last week that Ward and Kendrick Donta Williams, 25, were suspects in the fatal shooting of Kellie Remmone Guy, whose body was discovered Jan. 18 behind the abandoned Ed Mayo School in the Kreole community.
Ashley said Ward, 24, turned himself in without incident about 1 p.m. Like Williams, who was arrested Friday, Ward is being held at the Jackson County jail on a capital murder charge.
Ashley said information from the public led to identifying Williams and Ward as suspects in Guy's death.
Ashley declined to provide more information as the investigation is ongoing.
