1 shot, 1 wanted after drug deal gone bad involving teen, Jackson County sheriff says

Jackson County deputies are searching for a man involved in what's being described as a "drug deal gone bad."
Sheriff Mike Ezell said Kevin Otts, of Ocean Springs, and his cousin met a 15-year-old boy in the parking lot of the Magnuson Hotel on Washington Avenue on Sunday. He said Otts and the cousin left and later returned before starting to argue.
Ezell said when Otts and his cousin left again, the juvenile met Johnny Lee Levy, who was in his car in the hotel parking lot. He told Levy that Otts had robbed him, Ezell said.
The boy got into Levy's vehicle, Ezell said, and tracked down Otts at a tobacco shop located at Old Fort Bayou Road and Washington Avenue. Ezell said the vehicle drove up parallel with the driver, pulled a gun and shot Otts once in the chest. Otts was able to drive off, stopping in Walmart's parking lot to call 911.
Ezell said Levy took the boy back to the hotel after the shooting and left in an older model Chevy Suburban. Ezell said investigators believe Levy is driving either a white Nissan Altima or red Dodge Charger.
Otts was taken to the Ocean Springs Hospital and airlifted to Oschner's Hospital in New Orleans.
Ezell said the juvenile is being held at the Jackson County Youth Court on a charge of transfer of a controlled substance. He said the juvenile could later be charged as an adult as the investigation continues.
Anyone with more information is asked to call investigator Robert Kline at 228-875-4195, the Investigations Division at 228-769-3065 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
