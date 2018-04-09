He crashed his car after a police chase in Biloxi. 2 kids and a baby were inside, cops say

Police briefly chased a man they said sped out of the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino parking garage until they realized he had two kids and a baby in his car.
The driver, with the kids still in his car, later crashed his vehicle in Gulfport — he saw a Gulfport police car and thought the officer was coming for him, Biloxi Police Maj. Christopher De Back said.
"They (Gulfport Police) weren't even looking for him," De Back said.
Justin Artevius Evans, 28, of Gulfport, came to the attention of Biloxi police on Sunday when they received a complaint of a domestic argument at the Beau Rivage. Evans was wanted on outstanding warrants on a stalking charge and traffic violations from July 15.
Evans and a family member had argued at the Beau and he was trying to leave the parking garage when police showed up and tried to stop him, De Back said.
Evans sped westbound on U.S. 90, but a supervisor called off the pursuit after learning there were children in the car, De Back said.
The children are 6 months old and 3 and 5 years old, he said.
Evans later crashed his vehicle at U.S. 49 and Landon Road in Gulfport. Seeing a police car spooked him, De Back said.
Neither the children nor Evans were injured.
Gulfport police arrested Evans on three counts of aggravated domestic assault, each involving one of the children.
Biloxi police arrested him on a felony eluding charge and seven misdemeanors: stalking, failure to yield to police vehicles, running two red lights, careless driving, no driver's license and speeding between 20 and 30 mph over the speed limit.
Evans was booked at the Harrison County jail early Monday morning.
His bonds on the felonies total $350,000, the jail docket shows.
