He broke into the house of his ex-wife. He was still there when police arrived.

By Yolanda Cruz

April 08, 2018 04:47 PM

Biloxi police arrested a 30-year-old Waveland man on charges of burglary of a dwelling Sunday.

The arrest of Joshua Lee Stirgus is the result of the investigation into a reported domestic altercation that occurred in the 1600 block of Irish Hill Drive. Police said Stirgus gained forced entry into a residence belonging to his former wife.

Once inside the residence, Stirgus assaulted the victim. Stirgus was still on scene when Biloxi police arrived at the residence and was taking into custody without incident.

The victim did not require any medical attention for any injuries sustained during this incident.

Stirgus was taken to the Harrison County jail where he was held on a $25,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Bruce Strong.

