One man arrested after sending Biloxi police on a three-city chase

Biloxi police arrested one man after he avoided police and was chased through three different cities Saturday night.
Around 9:53 p.m. Biloxi police attempted to stop a silver Dodge Dart with Florida tags for a traffic violation at Caillavet Street and U.S. 90.
Police said the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Justin Michael Rhodes, failed to stop and led police on a pursuit through east Biloxi to Ocean Springs and then back to D’Iberville. Rhodes later ended up traveling southbound on Mississippi 67 from Lamey Bridge Road where spike strips were deployed by officers at Lickskillet Road and Mississippi 67, police said.
Rhodes continued westbound on Interstate 10 toward exit 44 with flat tires where he lost control and crashed into the tree lines, police said.
Rhodes left the vehicle and ran into the woods where he was found and arrested by officers.
Two other individuals were in the vehicle at the time of the accident and were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries, police said.
Rhodes was arrested on charges of felony eluding and traffic offenses. He was taken to Harrison County jail where he was held on a $100,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.
