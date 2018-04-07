David Richard Varnado Jr., 28, was arrested April 6, 2018, by Harrison County Sheriff's deputies on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Friday, April 6, 2018

By Sun Herald

April 07, 2018 04:30 PM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Friday, April 6, 2018, by Coast law enforcement officials.

The charges listed were those shown on the county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

