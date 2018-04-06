His mom is in custody. Biloxi police are still looking for an 18-year-old shooting suspect.

Within hours of investigating a shooting in Biloxi on Friday morning, police have made an arrest — just not the alleged shooter.
Maj. Chris De Back said police responded to the report of a shooting at 9:46 a.m. in the 200 block of Crawford Street. While on the scene, officers found several bullet casings. At the same time, De Back said, a female victim showed up at the police department and told officers 18-year-old Darrell Gean Rankin Jr. "had pointed a firearm at her and fired several rounds."
De Back said Rankin missed with all of the shots and then fled in a car driven by his mother, long before police arrived at the scene.
De Back said police later located Rankin's mother, 43-year-old Velma Gean Rankin. He said the mother would not cooperate in telling authorities where her son is located and was subsequently arrested on charges of hindering prosecution and accessory after the fact to aggravated assault.
She's being held at the Harrison County Jail in lieu of a $15,000 bond set by the Biloxi Municipal Court.
De Back said the shots were fired during a fight but declined to elaborate further.
Darrell Rankin's location is currently unknown. Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787- 5898.
