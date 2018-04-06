1 arrested, 1 wanted in capital murder in Moss Point, police say

Moss Point police have arrested a 25-year-old man on a capital murder charge and are looking for another man in connection with the killing.
Police Chief Brandon Ashley said Kendrick Donta Williams, of Moss Point, was arrested Friday in Pascagoula at the Mississippi Department of Corrections Probation and Parole office on behalf of the MPPD.
Ashley said Williams is connected to the death of 24-year-old Kellie Remmone Guy, whose body was discovered Jan. 18 behind the abandoned Ed Mayo School in the Kreole community.
Ashley said investigators are still looking for a second suspect, 24-year-old James Gerland Ward of Moss Point. He said Ward is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen driving a green 2000 Buick Regal-LS, 4-door with the license plate JKR668, Ashley said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectives Mark Peters or Kimberlee Snowden with the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-787- 5898, or visit the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers website at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
