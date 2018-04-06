Long Beach woman choked after argument turns violent, police say

A woman was choked and had other injuries after an argument at a Long Beach home turned physical, police say.
The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment and police arrested city employee Michael Hamilton Fitzgerald on a felony charge.
Fitzgerald, 57, was wearing a Long Beach patrol shirt when he was photographed for his booking mug Sunday at the Harrison County jail.
Fitzgerald was a guard at the Long Beach Harbor, where he worked for the harbor master as a non-sworn officer, Police Chief Billy Seal said.
Fitzgerald was terminated after his arrest, according to the Harbor Master's Office.
He faces a charge of aggravated domestic assault.
Fitzgerald's bond was set at $20,000. He remained in custody Friday at the Harrison County jail.
