He planned on raking in cash during Black Spring Break. He'll be in jail instead.

Keith Lavell Brown was supposed to be spending time this year collecting payments from black spring breakers for parking on beachfront lots, but he'll remain in jail instead.
Brown, 46, is accused in a federal indictment of conspiring with co-defendant, Jaycie Mario Thomas, 35, of Ocean Springs, to distribute 5 kilos of cocaine in South Mississippi beginning in 2009.
Brown is not an official promoter of Black Beach Weekend events at the Coast Coliseum April 13-15, but he has identified himself as such during several meetings with top police brass in Gulfport and Biloxi this year.
On Monday, federal authorities announced his latest indictment on federal drug-trafficking charges. According to a federal agent, Brown allegedly used couriers to haul the drugs into Mississippi for distribution.
The alleged crimes occurred beginning in 2009.
Brown served as an official promoter for black spring break weekends between 2009 and 2014.
After the hearing Friday, Brown's court-appointed attorney, Arthur Carlise, confirmed his client was a self-employed promoter for black spring break events, but said "he's not involved now."
Brown was previously indicted and later convicted on federal marijuana drug-trafficking in the of Forest that involved more than 100 pounds of pot. He received a 113-month prison sentence for that offense.
Brown's family did not wish to comment Friday.
