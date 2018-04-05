He counted down 3 times before choking D'Iberville woman to death in Air Force dorm

An airman filled a journal with how he planned to kill a D'Iberville woman, writing that he targeted her because she didn't have many friends at Orfutt Air Force Base.
As they sat on her dorm-room bed watching a TV show on a laptop two years ago, he counted down several times, trying to work up the nerve to kill her. After the third countdown, he put her in a headlock, sat on top of her and choked her, resulting in her death, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
Rhianda Dillard, 20, had been a straight-A student at D'Iberville High before she joined the Air Force, the Omaha World-Herald says. She turned down scholarships to join the Air Force after her high school graduation in 2015.
Dillard, a computer specialist, had been at Offutt, near Omaha, Nebraska, since March 14, 2016, less than five months before she was found dead in her dorm room on Aug. 1, 2016. She had completed her technical training at Keesler Air Force in Biloxi before being sent to Offutt.
Wilsey, who was also 20 at the time, pleaded guilty Thursday to premeditated murder, the Omaha World-Herald reports.
Dillard had been dead three days before she was found. Surveillance cameras showed Wilsey entering the dorm with Dillard on July 29, 2016, and leaving alone a short time later, the newspaper says.
Wilsey deserted his post and was found 11 days later in Emporia, Virginia. He is in confinement at the air base.
Dillard was a cyber systems operations specialist assigned to the 55th Strategic Communications squadron.
Wilsey pleaded guilty to premeditated murder on Thursday, the Associated Press reports. He faces life in prison without parole.
Wilsey also was charged with desertion. He was charged under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.
A judge advocate general at Offutt presided over Wilsey's court-martial hearing, which was to begin Tuesday, the Air Force Times says.
The court-martial hearing was moved to U.S. District Court in Omaha on Thursday,
It wasn't clear Thursday afternoon when Wilsey will be sentenced.
