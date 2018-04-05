Roland Ray Deno, 39, was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, on a charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Wednesday, April 4, 2018

By Sun Herald

April 05, 2018 10:12 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

