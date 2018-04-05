Mom was looking at teen's phone when a text came - from 47-year-old Picayune man, cops say

What started as a request to text has landed a 47-year-old man in jail.
Larry Pernell Stockstill, of LD Stockstill Lane in Picayune, faces charges of exploitation of a child and enticement of a child after he allegedly sent a naked text to a 15-year-old girl, Pearl River County sheriff's Chief Deputy Shane Tucker said.
He said Stockstill made initial contact with the victim when she was at a friend's house March 10 for a sleepover. Tucker said Stockstill was working on a car and struck up a conversation with the girl. He said the conversation then transitioned to text messaging.
Later, Tucker said, while the girl's mother was going through her phone, the teen received a sexually explicit photo, which prompted her to alert authorities March 12.
"As (the mother) put it, (the conversation) started out fairly innocent but she could tell it was leading her daughter in a direction she didn't want her to go," Tucker said. "It escalated with Stockstill manipulating the conversation toward a sexual direction."
Stockstill was arrested March 19 without incident.
Tucker commended the victim's mother for "being involved and concerned enough to take the initiative to go through her phone," he said. "This could have been much worse had her mother not discovered it and reported it."
Stockstill is being held at the Pearl River County jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.
