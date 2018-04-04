Convicted sex offender molested 2 kids in Poplarville, cops say

A 68-year-old Poplarville man is accused of molesting two children he knows, Chief Deputy Shane Tucker said.
The alleged abuse happened while the victims' family was staying with Murphy McGill, of MS Southern Road, from early February to early March, Tucker said.
He said the victims were a 5-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl. The children's mother discovered the abuse, Tucker said, and reported it to the sheriff's department March 16. McGill was arrested two weeks later.
He said during the investigation it was revealed that McGill was convicted as a sex offender in Forrest County in the 1980s.
McGill is being held without bond on three counts of sexual battery and a charge of touching a child for lustful purposes.
Comments