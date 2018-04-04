He tried to buy a TV and get cash. Here's why he's wanted in Biloxi, police say.

A man trying to buy a TV at Walmart SuperCenter didn't give up when his credit card was declined, police say.
He reportedly went to Treasure Bay Casino and tried to withdraw more than $100 in cash, and that transaction was declined, too.
The card didn't have enough money to cover his purchases, but that's not why police want him, Investigator Steven Kelly said.
The card belongs to someone else.
The man is wanted on a charge of credit card fraud.
Surveillance pictures taken starting around 3 a.m. Friday show a white or Hispanic man that police believe is in late 20s. He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie with a large Nike logo on front, dark shorts, dark tennis shoes and white ankle socks, and a ball cap that appears to be orange and blue.
How the man obtained the credit card is unclear, Kelly said.
To give a tip, call the Biloxi Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, Police Dispatchers at 228-435-0641 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Or email a tip to the Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
