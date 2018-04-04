Biloxi Police want help to identify this man, suspected of stealing a $3,000 necklace from Treasures at Edgewater Mall on March 25.
Biloxi Police want help to identify this man, suspected of stealing a $3,000 necklace from Treasures at Edgewater Mall on March 25. Biloxi Police Department
Biloxi Police want help to identify this man, suspected of stealing a $3,000 necklace from Treasures at Edgewater Mall on March 25. Biloxi Police Department

Crime

She turned her back for a second, and a $3,000 necklace was stolen, Biloxi police say

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

April 04, 2018 09:57 AM

Biloxi

A man with tattoos on his forearms and wearing a dark jersey with the number "29" walked off with a $3,000 gold necklace when a store clerk turned her back, police say.

Police want help to identify the man, who reportedly took the necklace at Treasures jewelry store in Edgewater Mall.

The man is accused of stealing the necklace at about 5:30 p.m. on March 25.

The man waited until the store clerk turned to look up something on her computer, Investigator Tom Lamb said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police described the suspect as a light-skinned black, bald man who wore a long necklace and had bracelets on both of his wrists.

To give a tip, call the Biloxi Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, Police Dispatch at 228-435-0641 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Or email a tip to the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

  Comments  