She turned her back for a second, and a $3,000 necklace was stolen, Biloxi police say

A man with tattoos on his forearms and wearing a dark jersey with the number "29" walked off with a $3,000 gold necklace when a store clerk turned her back, police say.
Police want help to identify the man, who reportedly took the necklace at Treasures jewelry store in Edgewater Mall.
The man is accused of stealing the necklace at about 5:30 p.m. on March 25.
The man waited until the store clerk turned to look up something on her computer, Investigator Tom Lamb said.
Police described the suspect as a light-skinned black, bald man who wore a long necklace and had bracelets on both of his wrists.
To give a tip, call the Biloxi Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, Police Dispatch at 228-435-0641 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
Or email a tip to the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
